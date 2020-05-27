CMP, New England Connect Transmission Corridor or “Forest of the Enchanted”

You the residents of Maine, will have that decision November 2020. Sixty-six thousand residents cared enough to sign a petition to have it placed on the ballot. For the price of a cup of coffee per month on your electric bill, this forest will remain untouched.

This forest is 1.6 million acres with only one paved road as access. The Old Canada Road National Scenic Highway is the only continuous paved road. This is quite remarkable and distinguishes Maine as not just a coastal tourist state but as the only state east of the Mississippi that is wilderness as well. The Transmission Corridor will cut right down the middle of this forest with steel poles towering up to 120 feet high over the landscape. The corridor will cross scenic mountainous terrain, damage our native brook trout fisheries and be visible for miles. Maine will no longer be distinguished by this large forest that is bigger than the state of Rhode Island.

The old timers called this “The Forest of the Enchanted” because there are places where streams disappear only to pop up miles away. In the summer time you can explore some of these caves on Enchanted Stream. Be mindfully aware that the old woodsman also said that they would hear voices in these caves where no human existed. Personally, I prefer the name “Forrest of the Enchanted”. You decide in November.

Ed Buzzell

President, Old Canada Road National Scenic Byway

Pittsfield

