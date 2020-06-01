Look, I can only cook so many meals at home. My repertoire is limited, and there are only so many ears of corn and turkey burgers a gal can eat. I’m thankful to be married to a former chef who whips up fancy meals at the drop of a hat, but still, eating three meals a day at home, seven days a week got old in a hurry when the COVID-19 lockdown began in March.

IF YOU ORDER WHAT: Pom’s Thai Taste WHERE: 435 Cottage Road, South Portland; thaitastemaine.com, (207) 767-3599 WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday; curbside pickup only WAIT: About 20 minutes for phone order PARKING: Off-street lot WHAT ELSE: When arriving for curbside pickup, call (207) 767-3599; delivery available via Grub Hub.

But by picking up the phone and taking a quick drive to Pom’s Thai Taste, I can both add some variety to mealtime and help support local a business.

Pom’s has three locations: Pom’s Thai Taste on Cottage Road in South Portland, Pom’s Thai on Western Avenue in South Portland and Pom’s Noodle House on Congress Street in Portland. They are all offering curbside pickup and delivery. Since it’s closest to where I live, the Cottage Road location is my go-to. In my three visits there in the last few weeks, I have been satisfied by both the safety measures taken and the quality of the food.

The menus of all three locations are extensive and sure to satisfy fans of rice, noodles, teriyaki, seafood, tofu and Thai curry, salads and soups. There are also a bunch of appetizers, including egg rolls, tempura and, my personal favorite, scallion pancakes. Got kids? Pom’s offers a menu just for them, with things like chicken nuggets and popcorn shrimp.

I tend to get fixated on certain foods and often apply the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” policy to my ordering. And so, despite the size of the menu, I’ve stuck with Paad See Ew (soft, flat, pan-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, carrots and broccoli in dark sweet soy sauce and minced garlic). I add chicken to the dish, which could be enough for two meals for some, for $13.95 ($9.95 for lunch portion).

This meal gets its flavor from soy sauce and minced garlic but also satisfies my need for something crunchy with the carrots and broccoli. If I’m being honest, I’ve never met a noodle I didn’t love, and these mile-wide rice noodles are among my favorite kind.

It’s rare I’ll get an appetizer, but when making my most recent order, I was the gal who had waited too long to eat and was ready to start chewing one of my shoes. This led to a not-waistline-friendly but nonetheless delicious decision to tack on an order of scallion pancakes. Do I have regrets? I’m not even going to answer that.

Meanwhile, my gal Tracy is on a roll with her steamed veggie dumplings ($7.95) and Choo Chee curry with fried or steamed tofu ($13.95 for dinner portion, $9.95 for lunch). It’s made with coconut milk, served with green beans and red peppers, and comes sprinkled with basil leaves. I tried a few bites and, to quote “Fried Green Tomatoes,” the secret’s in the sauce. Yum! Tracy expanded on my sentiment, noting that the coconut and spices make it rich, while the “threads of chopped lime leaf add a refreshing quality to the dish.” She also was pleased by the amount of sauce because it comes with a large side of rice.

As for the ordering and pickup process, it was simple. I ordered and paid (including tip) over the phone, and when I arrived around 15 minutes later, I called to say I was outside. A gloved and masked staffer popped out and placed my order on a table just outside the door. I waved a salutation (as my mask hid my smile), grabbed the bag of sumptuous sustenance and was on my way.

