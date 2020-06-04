Greenlight Maine, a television pitch competition that promotes small businesses and showcases the Maine business community, will announce the winners of its fifth season on Sunday and June 14 at 10 a.m. on NEWSCENTER Maine.

The finale will showcase Gorham textile designer Erin Flett, Humphrey’s BBQ Inc. of West Newfield and I-tell Alert of Winthrop, according to a news release issued Thursday. One will be awarded the $100,000 prize on June 14.

The finale judges are Sandy Spaulding, CEO of State 23 Media, Tara Jenkins, founder of Conscious Revolution, and Corky Ellis, software investor and founder of Kepware Technologies, it said.

This year is also the second season of the college edition of Greenlight Maine. The series grew to seven Maine colleges and universities this year, according to the release.

Ferda Farms from the University of Maine at Orono, Easy Eats representing Colby College, and Green Bait from the University of New England, will compete for the $25,000 grand prize on Sunday. The money will help build the winner’s business and create jobs in Maine, it said.

College season finale judges are Andy Nichols, CEO of Elmet Technologies, Briana Warner, CEO of Atlantic Sea Farms, and Isla Dickerson, senior vice president and director of marketing at Bangor Savings Bank.

