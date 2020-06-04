Maine’s voters will have a choice this November between Sara Gideon and Susan Collins to represent our great state in the U.S. Senate. I will be voting for Sara Gideon and I hope you will, too.

While Susan Collins has claimed to be a moderate, she has sided with the GOP’s far right agenda on any vote of significance in the Senate. Sen. Collins has voted in favor of tax cuts for the ultra wealthy and big corporations, for reduced environmental protections and to confirm a very problematic Brent Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A vote for Susan Collins is a vote in support of President Trump, his vile rhetoric and his misguided policies.

Sara Gideon is a better choice for Maine. I urge you to to reject Collins and Trump. Please vote for a better future with Sara Gideon.

John Lane

Falmouth

