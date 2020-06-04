SOUTH PORTLAND – The South Portland Land Trust is unveiling a new map and brochure of five trails that are located in the west end of SoPo on Saturday, June 6, just in time for National Trails Day.

“Now more than ever, trails and open space are critical to the mental and physical well-being of the city,” the land trust said in a release. “While some beaches and other parks are closed, land trust trails all over the state, including South Portland, are providing a relief valve.”

The map includes five trails covering nearly 4 miles: Clarks Pond Trail (1.1 miles), Home Depot Trail (.4 mile), Clarks Pond Point Trail (.2 mile), Long Creek Trail (.6 mile), Red Brook Trail (.6 mile), and the South Branch Trail (1 mile).

The West End Trails map may be found at www.southportlandlandtrust.org.

National Trails Day is an initiative of the American Hiking Society. NTD is its signature program and inspires the public and trail enthusiasts nationwide to discover, learn about, and celebrate their favorite trails. The trust encourages anyone interested in volunteering to send an email to [email protected]

