As director of a statewide labor union organization and strong advocate for working families, I write to share my unequivocal support for Anne Carney for state Senate.

Some of my time is spent in Augusta fighting for working women and men, and Anne has consistently been by our side as a leader on issues such as fair pay, worker safety and training the next generation of Mainers.

While in the trenches in Augusta, I’ve also learned there’s a difference between rhetoric and results, and that the Senate is no place to learn on the job. With current senator and labor champion Rebecca Millett reaching her term limit, we absolutely need someone who both understands our issues and is ready to lead in the Senate on day one. Without a doubt, my friend Anne Carney is that someone.

She has earned my support for state Senator. I hope you join me.

Jason J. Shedlock

South Portland

