Shain’s of Maine lost its most prominent customer – the Portland Sea Dogs – Friday after a social media storm caused by an accusation of racial bias against the Sanford ice cream maker’s owner.

The online protests of Shain’s of Maine began Wednesday morning after Melitta Nichols posted on Facebook about an incident involving her daughter Iaomi, who worked at Shain’s and who is black. Nichols posted that Jeff Shain, the company’s owner, asked her daughter why he couldn’t use a racial slur.

The post came as the country was witnessing massive emotional protests of racial injustice spurred by the death of George Lloyd – a black man – at the hands of Minneapolis police. Nichols’ post prompted calls for businesses to cut ties with Shain’s, which operates an ice cream parlor in Sanford and serves as a supplier to other busineses.

Other local ice creams shops or restaurants have announced on Twitter they ‘ll stop using Shain’s products, including The Ice Cream Dugout in North Windham and Maxim’s Desserts in Kennebunk.

In a Facebook post later Wednesday, Jeff Shain said his comments to Nichols came after workers at the ice cream parlor were playing music with “offensive language for our place of business.

“Let this be clear: I was commenting on the offensive language used in the music. At no time did I comment on anyone’s race, or direct racial slurs at anyone. I did not mean for any of this conversation to be offensive and there was absolutely no intent to hurt anyone,” Shain wrote. “I am sorry for any hurt that it has caused. I believed then, and I still believe, that songs with offensive language should not be played in businesses that serve the public and that was the context in which this conversation took place. I want to assure the community that our business is welcoming to people of all races.”

The Sea Dogs announced the ending of its 26-year-relationship with Shain’s on social media Friday morning, saying that “In light of recent reports, and after conducting our own investigation, the Portland Sea Dogs have ended our vendor relationships with Shain’s of Maine, effective immediately.”

The team’s director of communications, Chris Cameron, said Shain’s has been supplying the team with the popular Sea Dog Biscuit treats since 1994, as well as hard-serve ice cream cups. He said the team is searching for a new vendor and will have Sea Dog Biscuits in place when the baseball season begins.

This story will be updated.

