GUILFORD — Hundreds of protesters and supporters of President Trump gathered Friday in this small central Maine town, where Trump is visiting a manufacturing plant that accelerated its production of medical swabs as the coronavirus pandemic swept into the country.

Puritan Medical Products, a major employer in the town of 1,500, received $75.5 million to double its production from 20 million to 40 million swabs to help address shortages of the supplies needed to test patients for COVID-19.

The White House has said Trump will praise the company as an example of “the administration’s success in harnessing and bolstering American manufacturing capabilities to create American-made medical supplies and medicine to respond to COVID-19.”

Trump arrived Bangor just before 2 p.m. where he was greeted by former Maine Gov. Paul LePage. Protesters and supporters lined up outside the airport as the two attended a roundtable with commercial fishermen that was open to selected media before boarding a helicopter for Guilford.

Trump announced that he was lifting restrictions on fishing in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument. The monument was designated by former President Obama in 2016, and it is the only such U.S. monument in the Atlantic Ocean.

He also said he was putting LePage in charge of a task force to open up foreign markets to U.S. seafood and ease commercial fishing regulations.

In Guilford, Trump supporters and protesters began arriving at 8 a.m., hours before the president’s scheduled 3:30 arrival. By early afternoon, the crowds had grown to several hundred, lining Water and North Main streets near the Puritan plant.

CROWDS PACK STREETS IN GUILFORD

Josh Barnes and Stephen Elliot, friends from Palermo, walked the crowds carrying AR-15 rifles.

“I’m pro- anybody protesting,” said Barnes, 34. “Including black lives matter. I’m against looting and rioting. Everyone has a right to do what they do as long as it stays peaceable. And we’re helping it stay peaceable.”

He said overall he supports Trump but “I definitely don’t give him a blank check.”

“I like a lot of what he’s doing but there are things I disagree with him on,” Barnes said. “Overall I think his record speaks for itself – jobs, military strength but as we’ve seen over the last few weeks that can quickly be taken away by health and other things.”

Mikayla Upcott, 25, of Portland stood with a group of about 50 Trump supporters holding a sign backing the president.

“I am not happy with where our state is at the moment and I feel like our hands are tied with the legislature and the judicial system and the governor,” said Upcott. “I feel like we need a little bit of federal help and so I’m here to support the president.”

She said she has been frustrated by Maine’s response to the coronavirus and the restrictions on businesses. “I think she’s holding our businesses hostage,” Upcott said of Gov. Janet Mills. “I’m hoping the president is maybe able to influence her to let us all go back to work and go on with our lives.”

She said the Black Lives Matters protesters gathered about a quarter mile down the street are “100 percent valid,” but she is concerned the gathering of the two groups could lead to some unrest.

Louise Thayer and Karen Horn, sat in lawn chairs waving American flags to show their support for the president.

“I love him,” said Thayer, 66, of Greenville. “He’s a patriot and he is trying to restore America to what it is, our values our lifestyle our Constitution.”

“It looks like those who aren’t his fans are keeping it peaceful so far, so I’m happy to see them out here exercising their rights too,” Upcott said.

Things are mostly peaceful here in Guilford, protestors for the most part have separated into two groups pro/ against Trump at opposite ends of town.

Among the Trump critics was Natalia Jacob, 17, who held a sign that read “No Justice No Peace” at the corner of Water and North Main streets, about a half mile from Puritan. “I want to spread awareness and open peoples eyes to what’s going on in this country,” Jacob said. “There’s not much I can do as a small town girl but I can be here holding this sign and hope people start realizing.”

Carl Lydon, 51, of Guilford stood in the same group with a life size painting he created mocking the president. Lydon said he is “not the protesting type,” but was motivated by Trump’s visit to come out.

“This is two-thirds Republican here and I have a lot of friends who are Trump supporters. I want the world to know at least one third of us do not support him,” Lydon said.

Sheriffs deputies from all but two Maine counties – Androscoggin and York, were on hand, according to the Maine Sheriff’s Association, and the two groups of protesters and supporters largely kept their distance.

The visit coincided with the release Friday of new employment figures, which showed a surprising decline in the national unemployment rate, to 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent in April. The figures indicate that the economy may be recovering more quickly than expected, as states begin to reopen even though, in some areas, coronavirus cases continue to increase.

Trump hailed the new figures in a White House press conference Friday morning, casting the economy as his answer for addressing poverty and improving race relations in a nation that has been seared by protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, in police custody in Minneapolis.

INTERSECTION BLOCKED AS PROTESTERS SPEAK OUT

As Trump spoke at the Bangor fisheries roundtable at 2:30 p.m., protesters took over part of a roundabout near the entrance to the airport, chanting “Say his name! George Floyd.”

Police tried to get protesters out of the highway, and several U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicles arrived, setting off cries of “Nazis!” among protesters. Maine State Police arrived, and some officers donned riot gear.

Soon after, the sound of helicopters from Trump’s departure for Guilford attracted the attention of protesters, some of whom jeered and made obscene gestures. The crowd gradually dispersed and the roundabout was cleared without incident.

Some organizers had asked protesters to rally in Bangor instead of traveling to Guilford. The leaders of “We Are Maine” warned protesters that they could face additional risks in Guilford, including from armed Trump supporters.

Critics of the president, bearing signs, banners and other expressions of their opposition, began filtering into an overflow parking lot near the airport Bangor at midday.

Among them were Nancy and Chuck Huus, of Unity, with a sign that read: “Super Callous Fragile Racist Sexist Not My POTUS.”

Their message to Trump?

“Please step down,” Chuck Huus said. “We’re in a mess, through no small part of his doing. It’s a sad situation.”

Nancy Huus said she’s been encouraged that more people are speaking out against Trump, including his former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. She said it was important to be here, even if there was little hope of Trump hearing her message.

“Whether this does anything or not – I’m not being complacent,” she said.

Harley Firth, 50, of Bangor, said his presence had nothing to do with Trump. He was there in solidarity with protesters throughout Maine and the country rallying for an end to systemic racism.

“It’s to send a message to the rest of the country,” Firth said. “this has nothing to do with Donald Trump. It’s about a much bigger issue than that.”

Several hundred Trump supporters bearing their own signs, banners and MAGA gear lined Maine Avenue, about a mile and a half away.

Rick Genevose, 68, of Exeter, was seated with a sign reading: “Trump Thrills. Dump Mills.” He supports Trump because he projects toughness.

“All of the beatings this man has taken from the deep state, the Russia hoax and impeachment, and today he comes back with millions of new jobs,” he said. “No one else could take this heat and be attacked seven days a week and come back.”

Tony Pearson, 40, and Greg Annaloro, 32, traveled to Bangor from Buxton to support Trump. Both wore Trump flags as capes, had homemade Trump hats and wore American flag-patterned clothing.

Pearson said it was important to show support for Trump, as cities across the United States are seeing mass protests against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man accused of passing a counterfeit bill, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

“With all of the chaos, we need to stand behind our president,” he said.

BIDEN CONDEMNS TRUMP RESPONSE

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday condemned President Trump’s response to the coronavirus as “incompetent” and “bungled” and said 36,000 American deaths could have been avoided if the president had taken action a week earlier.

The statement released by Biden, the likely Democratic nominee for president, came hours before Trump’s visit to Maine. Biden said that “no amount of campaign-style excursions can change the fact that Donald Trump has been completely absent during this crisis.”

“Mainers know the truth. They understand that President Trump was woefully late in acting on the coronavirus pandemic and fatally slow in providing PPE and tests to coronavirus hotspots. He’s now hoping we buy his revisionist history on his Administration’s incompetent and bungled response to this public health crisis. It’s a response that contributed to the deaths of 95 Mainers and has forced 168,000 Mainers to file for unemployment,” Biden said in the statement.

The Republican National Committee released a response to Biden’s statement that highlighted federal funding that has been directed to Maine healthcare providers and small businesses.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, there has been no stronger leader for Maine than President Trump. From sending Maine healthcare providers more than $145 million in funding, to saving more than 370,000 Maine jobs through the Paycheck Protection Program, Mainers will remember that President Trump showed up for them when they go to the polls in November,” spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement.

Gov. Janet Mills earlier this week raised concerns about the potential for “unrest” during Trump’s planned visit. In a phone call with Trump and other governors, she voiced concerns about security if Trump did come to Maine.

“I’m very concerned that your presence may cause security problems for our state,” Mills said in the call, an audio recording of which was shared on You Tube by PBS Newshour. “We don’t have them yet, so I’m concerned about that.”

Trump responded to Mills by saying, “We’ll look into that.”

“We have a tremendous crowd of people showing up as you know,” Trump said. “And I think most of them are very favorable. They like their president. But we’ll talk to you about that, certainly.”

In a Facebook post this week, Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young said that he hopes “folks will let the employees of Hardwood Products/Puritan Medical Products have their moment of recognition, as the President, on behalf of the nation, expresses our collective thanks.”

“In ordinary times, a Presidential visit to Guilford, Maine would be a great thing, regardless of who the President is,” Young wrote. “Sadly, at this time, our nation is so full of strife and rancor, that the good nature of his coming is overshadowed by the politics of our time.”

This story will be updated.

