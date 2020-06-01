President Trump is planning a trip to Maine this week to visit with workers at medical swab maker Puritan, over the objections of Gov. Janet Mills, several national news outlets are reporting .

Reporters with both Bloomberg News and CNN have said on social media they’ve been told by sources at the White House that the president intends to visit Maine. Subsequently, the online news outlet the Daily Beast is reporting the contents of an exchange Trump had with Mills during a teleconference meeting with U.S. governors Monday morning regarding ongoing protests and violence over race relations.

Mills’ office, the White House and Puritan did not immediately respond to messages seeking confirmation of the visit.

The exchange between Trump and Mills came about halfway through the conference call, according to the Daily Beast, which reported a partial transcript from a recording of the call it says it obtained from a source that was on the line.

“Mr. President I am very concerned quite frankly that … we understand you might be coming to the state of Maine later this week.,” Mills was quoted as saying. “I am very concerned that your presence may cause security problems for our state.”

According the Daily Beast, Trump said he would look into Mills’ concerns saying, “We have a tremendous crowd of people showing up as you know. And I think most of them are very favorable. They like their president.”

Bloomberg News, which also obtained an audio recording of the call, quoted Trump saying Mills was not persuasive in her request that he stay away from Maine.

“She tried to talk me out of it,” Trump said. “Now I think she probably talked me into it. She just doesn’t understand me very well. But that’s okay.”

Under an executive order by Mills, out-of-state visitors to Maine are expected to quarantine for 14 days before interacting publicly in the state.

Trump last visited the state in 2016, when he made five different trips during his election campaign.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, recently visited Puritan’s facility in Guilford following an announcement that the company, which makes swabs for collecting the biological samples used to test for COVID-19, would receive $75 million in federal funds to expand production.

Guilford, in southern portion of Piscatiquis County in the north-central part of the state, has a population of about 1,500 people. It is in the 2nd Congressional District, which gave Trump a single electoral vote in the 2016 election.

This story will be updated.

