This month, during a global pandemic, thousands of young Mainers are making one of life’s great transitions at alternative graduation ceremonies across the state.

For this annual feature, we seek inspiring seniors who have already proven themselves to be remarkable people and are likely to make a difference in the world.

Here are the stories of 10 outstanding members of the Class of 2020 and their journeys so far. They include several top scholars and athletes, immigrants and social advocates, a published author, a world-class equestrian and a drag queen.

They have overcome life-challenging illnesses, language barriers, learning disabilities, bullying and typical teen insecurities. Their intended careers include business, engineering, medicine, plumbing, public service, social work and teaching.

They have accomplished so much already and give us reason to hope in an uncertain time.

