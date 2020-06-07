This month, during a global pandemic, thousands of young Mainers are making one of life’s great transitions at alternative graduation ceremonies across the state.

For this annual feature, we seek inspiring seniors who have already proven themselves to be remarkable people and are likely to make a difference in the world.

Here are the stories of 10 outstanding members of the Class of 2020 and their journeys so far. They include several top scholars and athletes, immigrants and social advocates, a published author, a world-class equestrian and a drag queen.

They have overcome life-challenging illnesses, language barriers, learning disabilities, bullying and typical teen insecurities. Their intended careers include business, engineering, medicine, plumbing, public service, social work and teaching.

They have accomplished so much already and give us reason to hope in an uncertain time.

David Botana

 

Casco Bay High School

Joshua Bragdon

 

Gray-New Gloucester High School

Joseph Gilbert

 

Greely High School

Clairette Kirezi

 

Greater Portland Christian School

Elias Matso

 

Traip Academy

Ladislas Nzeyimana

 

Deering High School

Nicole Printy

 

Bonny Eagle High School

Julia Scholz

 

Portland Arts and Technology High School

Haley Stark

 

Falmouth High School

Deixi Wu

 

Thornton Academy

