Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on remote access to meetings via Zoom.

Cumberland

All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled. Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Town Council and Planning Board meetings via Zoom.

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 6/11 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Falmouth

Town Council meetings can be watched on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. Meetings can be participated in virtually through Zoom, with details at falmouthme.org.

Mon. 6/15 7 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting

Tues. 6/16 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Freeport

All Town Council, board and committee meetings have been canceled unless otherwise noted at freeportmaine.com. Visit the town website for Zoom information. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at fctv3.freeportmaine.com/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.

Mon. 6/15 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees

Tues. 6/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 6/17 4 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission

Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Project Review Board

North Yarmouth

All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled except for Board of Selectmen and Planning Board (unless otherwise noted online). Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/north_yarmouth_maine.

Tues. 6/16 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Wed. 6/17 1 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Thur. 6/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Public Hearing

Pownal

All meetings have been canceled until further notice unless otherwise noted at pownalmaine.org. Check the town website for Zoom information.

Yarmouth

Remote meetings are posted on yarmouth.me.us. Check the town website for information on how to watch or join the meeting. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 6/11 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 6/11 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 6/11 7 p.m. School Committee

Fri. 6/12 7 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting

Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee

Thur. 6/18 7 p.m. Town Council

