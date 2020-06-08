Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on remote access to meetings via Zoom.
Cumberland
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled. Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Town Council and Planning Board meetings via Zoom.
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 6/11 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Falmouth
Town Council meetings can be watched on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. Meetings can be participated in virtually through Zoom, with details at falmouthme.org.
Mon. 6/15 7 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting
Tues. 6/16 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Freeport
All Town Council, board and committee meetings have been canceled unless otherwise noted at freeportmaine.com. Visit the town website for Zoom information. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at fctv3.freeportmaine.com/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.
Mon. 6/15 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees
Tues. 6/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 6/17 4 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Project Review Board
North Yarmouth
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled except for Board of Selectmen and Planning Board (unless otherwise noted online). Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/north_yarmouth_maine.
Tues. 6/16 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 6/17 1 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee
Thur. 6/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Public Hearing
Pownal
All meetings have been canceled until further notice unless otherwise noted at pownalmaine.org. Check the town website for Zoom information.
Yarmouth
Remote meetings are posted on yarmouth.me.us. Check the town website for information on how to watch or join the meeting. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 6/11 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 6/11 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 6/11 7 p.m. School Committee
Fri. 6/12 7 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting
Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee
Thur. 6/18 7 p.m. Town Council
