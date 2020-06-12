Tucker Carlson, Fox News host and Maine summer resident, said Monday (in reference to the recent protests), “… And remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will. Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling. It’s like being swarmed by hornets.”
Now he’s attacking “Sesame Street” characters Elmo and Louie for espousing beliefs of inclusion and fair treatment for all.
This kind of muddled thinking may play well in his circles, but not here in Maine. Despite lambasting our local media, supporting those defying our laws and defaming our governor, Carlson is reportedly obsessed by Maine.
Carlson described himself as “bitter” and “crushed” and called a Lewiston Sun Journal news story a “total violation of my privacy,” when the newspaper reported that Carlson was planning to use as a building he owned in Bryant Pond as Fox News –North.
More recently on his show, Carlson, voiced his support for restaurant owner Rick Savage, calling Gov. Mills “the most incompetent, dictatorial, self-involved governor I’ve seen in a long time.”
If Tucker Carlson does indeed arrive in Maine for his 14-day quarantine or with COVID-19 test results in hand, I hope he realizes Maine is not the place to arrive foaming with rabid rhetoric, but rather, as a guest, that he is welcome to join Mainers in our quest for diversity and peaceful living.
I like to remind my guests of Robert Frost’s advice, “Good fences make good neighbors” and pass that guidance along to Carlson as well.
Lois Kilby-Chesley
Durham
