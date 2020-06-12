If the country is going to wipe away history by moving statues, like the one of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, why not remove the statues depicting Union or Confederate soldiers that are in every town square in every town and in every state?

Why not carry it further by tearing down the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial since they owned slaves? Why not tear down the White House, as it was built by slaves as well?

Dennis Ouellette

Saco

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: