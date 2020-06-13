SAN ANTONIO — A man who was turned away from a bar in San Antonio shot and wounded at least eight people in the parking lot late Friday, police said.

Police were searching for the gunman, who fled the scene Friday night, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a briefing early Saturday.

The gunman was part of a small group that left a bar in northern San Antonio and walked across the street to Rebar, a large nightspot that often has live music and DJ performances. The group was turned away at the door because they were “inebriated,” McManus said.

One of the members of the group responded by saying, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California,” the police chief said.

That man then walked back to his car across the street, got a long rifle, walked back to the Rebar parking lot and opened fire, McManus said.

Five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41 were hurt in the shooting, McManus said. Their exact conditions weren’t immediately known, but McManus characterized them as stable at local hospitals, where they took themselves.

The most serious injury was suffered by someone who was shot in the back, McManus said. Two others were grazed but didn’t accept treatment.

Although the shooter remained at large, McManus said he didn’t believe there was any risk to the area. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Rebar is about 2 miles southeast of San Antonio International Airport. A call to the phone number listed on its website was not answered.

