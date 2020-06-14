SCARBOROUGH and South Casco – It is with heartbreaking sorrow that we share the loss of our father, who passed away on May 30, 2020. During his lifetime he touched many people’s lives. His kind, gentle, funny, and easy going spirit reached across all boundaries to form relationships that will be remembered by nearly everyone who met him. He had a hardworking nature that we admired and appreciated as he lent a hand in everything we did. Often the first to arrive (sometimes by a few hours!) and the last to leave, whether it was for a project or celebration. He kept busy outside of work with hobbies that included spending time with family, attending his children’s, grandchildren’s, great-grandchildren’s, nephews and niece’s many events. Around family Dad was his happiest. Some of his favorite leisure activities included attending and watching hockey games, correcting the refs when they often made the wrong calls, Beech Ridge, winning at Oxford Casino, and bowling.He fondly remembered his many years and friends from working most of his career at Humpty Dumpty. After the Humpty plant closed, he continued to work full time for Tyson Foods for 20 years, where he made new friends along the way, until he contracted Covid-19. He is survived and will be missed immensely by his children and their spouses, Bonnie and Joel Randazza, Jon and Sarah Perry, Allison Perry and Dave Moore, and Jordan Perry; sisters, Joan Blodgett, and Paula and Donald Charles; grandchildren, Joshua and Megan, Evan, Jonny, Gavin, and Amelia; great-grandchildren, Jude and Calvin; and grand-dogs Fitz, Molly, and Sally; many special nephews and nieces; Jordan’s brothers, Jason, Nathan and their mother, Lynne. He was predeceased by his beloved brother Ricky, sister Sandra; his mother, father; and former wife, Teresa Hodgdon, whom he remained friends with throughout their lives. A burial and/or celebration of life will be announced in a few weeks due to the current pandemic situation that needs to be taken seriously by both the young and young at heart.Condolences and Remembrances may be left at the guest book athttps://www.cremationofsouthernmaine.com/obituary/Franklin-PerryJr

