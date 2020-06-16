WELLS – Ariana Estelle Leighton was born August 6, 2004, to Luke and Leya Leighton. Ariana left this world to her forever home in heaven, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.Ariana is survived by her parents, Luke and Leya Leighton; sister, Calista Leighton, brothers, Gavyn and Josiah Leighton; maternal grandparents, John and Jana Tibbetts, fraternal grandparents, Ron and Cindy Leighton; aunts, Kassi Tibbetts, Erica Milligan, Shira Andersen, and Nikki Riley, uncle, Ryan Leighton; cousins, Grady and Elyse Milligan, Colby and Mason Leighton, Isabella, Samara and Grace Tibbetts, Mala’khi and Eden Beecher, Navina, Tirzah, Esmée and Kaylani Riley.Though brief, Ariana’s time on this earth will leave a lasting impact on all who knew and loved her. Ariana was deeply committed to volunteering and participating at her summer camp, Camp Good News, where she learned to put her trust in Jesus and use Him as her compass for guidance. Ariana attended Wells High School and just finished her sophomore year with High Honors. She enjoyed swimming, playing volleyball and traveling, her most recent trip being with her family to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, and Zion National Park.Ariana could spend hours reading and she really loved to write. Her writing allows us to see into her boundless imagination and beautiful soul. The desire to help others came effortless to Ariana. She understood the importance and value of humanity. She showed kindness, consideration, tolerance and empathy, especially in times when it was extremely important to do so. Her smile was clear and bright, you couldn’t help but to feel its warmth. Her family cherishes her memory as the brief gift it truly was.”She was incandescently beautiful and beauty was the least of her” -Atticus”As I think back through this past year, I can remember moments of pure joy, howling laughter, struggles with sadness, hot hatred, and emotional goodbyes. However, in the end, I wouldn’t change it for the world” – Ariana Leighton”I promise to live a life so rich of love that at the end I will not be so shy of death” -Atticus”No matter how badly I hurt, I will not forget these times, because they are the moments that made me stronger and taught me to be a better person” -Ariana LeightonA celebration of her life will be held at a later date.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.In lieu of flowers,the family is requesting donations be made to:Ariana’s charity,Show Hopehttps://showhope.org/your-part/give/

