Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business owners who are finding new ways to generate revenue.

Knocked off a record-breaking pace by the pandemic, Maine residential sales are rebounding, thanks to technology, interest from out-of-staters and super low interest rates. What tools are real estate agents using to help consumers during these extraordinary times? And what do they anticipate for the future?

On the panel:

Tom Cole, President, Maine Association of Realtors

Tom Cole has been an active realtor since 1999 and is currently serving as the 2020 President of The Maine Association of Realtors. Tom is a full time Real Estate Broker and manages the Brunswick office of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate, The Masiello Group. He loves helping clients through the buying and selling process of real estate.

In 2007 & 2016 Tom was the President of the greater Brunswick/Topsham/Bath area Merrymeeting Board of Realtors and was honored by his fellow realtors as the 2007 Realtor of the Year. Tom has also served as President of the Brunswick Coastal Rotary Club three times over the last thirty years.

Additional panelists to be announced.

About the moderator:

Hosted by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She oversaw an award-winning staff as the business editor at the Press Herald from 2014 to 2019. This year, she transitioned to a new role as Business Projects Editor, focusing on events, an intern program and other projects to support quality, Maine business journalism.

Sponsored By

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous