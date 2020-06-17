The state’s largest marijuana company is challenging the constitutionality of Portland’s cannabis licensing system in federal court.

Wellness Connection of Maine, which operates four of Maine’s eight medical marijuana dispensaries, claims Portland is depriving out-of-state companies such as itself of its constitutional right to interstate commerce by using a scoring system that favors Maine residents when deciding who gets one of its 20 recreational marijuana store licenses.

The city’s retail license scoring matrix awards up to 34 points across eight different categories. Two of those categories favor locals, including one that awards five points to residents of Maine for at least four years and one that awards four points to those who have run state-licensed businesses.

Wellness Connection is owned by High Street Capital Partners of Delaware, which is 95 percent owned by nonresidents of Maine, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court Monday. As an out-of-state applicant, Wellness could score no more than 25 out of a possible 34 points in Portland’s retail scoring matrix, putting it at a competitive disadvantage.

Wellness argues that being shut out of Portland – Maine’s largest city, its premier tourist destination and the place where medical marijuana sales are highest – at the time of its creation would cause irreparable harm to its business, especially given that recreational marijuana is expected to largely replace medical marijuana sales, the lawsuit claims.

Wellness is asking the court for an injunction that would stop Portland from awarding any retail licenses until the court settles the legal matter. The city ordinance took effect on Wednesday, setting July 1 as the opening date and August 31 as the end date for all local retail store license applications.

The Portland City Council adopted the marijuana ordinance by an 8-1 vote on May 18. It rejected a staff recommendation to strip the residency bonus for applicants who have lived in Maine for at least five years, with councilors arguing that a system that gives locals an advantage isn’t the same as a licensing system that bans out-of-state applicants altogether.

The state Office of Marijuana Policy abandoned its four-year residency requirement for state marijuana business licenses in May after the state Attorney General’s Office decided it was unlikely to prevail in a Wellness Connection court challenge that made the same constitutional arguments.

The Portland ordinance has been more than a year in the making. City voters approved legalization by a 2-to-1 margin in the 2016 statewide referendum, but Portland has been slow to adopt local regulations. The council has been debating the details of the local licensing system since it adopted a cannabis zoning map in February 2019.

Portland joins 40 other Maine communities, from Eliot to Grand Isle, that have agreed to allow some kind of adult-use industry.

Neither Wellness nor the city of Portland could be reached immediately for comment on this story.

This story will be updated.

