Please join me in supporting Art Bell for state representative Maine District 47, which encompasses Yarmouth, Chebeague and Long Island. I have known Art and his wonderful family for many years. I can attest personally to Art’s dedication to community, his caring work towards improving our environment, his ability to engage citizens from all walks of life, and his thoughtful respect of others’ opinions. Art has contributed positively to our state as a tireless volunteer and advocate to make Maine a better place for everyone. Art Bell has exactly the type of demeanor, professionalism and respect we so badly need in politics right now! Please help Maine continue as a uniquely wonderful place to live by voting for Art Bell for state representative, District 47.

Stephen Strand

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: