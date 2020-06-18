I am writing to offer my support for Christopher Hickey and Matthew Pines for Falmouth School Board.

Chris conducts himself with utmost integrity. He is always willing to share his time and be both teacher and learner. He will bring the same good judgment and steady temperament to the School Board.

Matt is a forward thinker, charismatic leader and problem solver with creative solutions. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in educational leadership at USM, skills which will transfer to the School Board aptly.

I am thrilled they have decided to offer their expertise to Falmouth’s School Board. I would encourage you to write them in on your mail-in ballot or in person on July 14.

Sara Juli

Falmouth PTO member

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: