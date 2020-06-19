SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Planning Board expressed intrigue and anticipation for Throttle Car Club, a proposed business for the Innovation District of the Downs, approved on June 1.

The 20,000, two-story car club would have space for leased offices and 14,000 square feet for the collect-a-car parking, Jamie Nonni, of NonniCorp LLC, told the Planning Board.

Located on Lot 29 of the Innovation District, the project would face Innovation Way, Nancy St. Clair, of St. Clair Associates, said. The Planning Board had expanded the lot about 85 feet that evening.

The 7,000 square foot worth of office spaces on the second floor would get to see the cars on the floor below, through glass panels, Nonni said. The second floor would have spaces for classes or car club member events.

Members would have access to a concierge service, valet parking, and car detailing, he said. There would be a showroom for one or two cars.

Rick Meinking, Planning Board member, said this project could become the “poster child” of sustainable practices in Scarborough and the Innovation District.

“The building looks spectacular,” he said.

Other Planning Board members agreed.

“I think the building is nice-looking and I think it presents well,” Nicholas McGee, chair of the board, said.

“I think this is a very exciting project,” Richard Beeley, Planning Board member, said. “In this location it’s almost like a signature building coming into this district … I think we’re very fortunate so far in that every project in this district has been very attractive.”

The project also proposes solar paneling, which Meinking thanked Nonni for.

