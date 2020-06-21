“This is an old recipe for bran muffins given to me by a friend and neighbor.

“It really is a refrigerate-able six-week recipe.

Homefront Mainers, restaurants around the state are slowly opening up, but some of us are still cooking at home, not yet feeling comfortable enough to return to dining out. As the seasons change, as you continue to wait out the virus, what are you cooking? Send us your recipe and a simple snapshot of the dish. Let us know where the recipe came from and why you chose to make it now. Send recipes and photos to [email protected] for possible publication and the chance to share dinner virtually until we can get back to sharing it actually.

“When I have the mixed batter in the fridge, I can quickly make a large batch of these muffins for vacationing or unexpected guests, or bake a small batch as a breakfast treat for my husband and myself (not that we’re getting unexpected guests these days).

“Also, the fact that buttermilk comes in powdered form means i don’t have to shop for fresh buttermilk which is especially helpful as i am not running out to the store frequently these days.” – Reader Dale Ketchum, Cumberland Foreside

Six-week Bran Muffins

Since I don’t always have fresh buttermilk on hand, I use reconstituted powdered buttermilk from my pantry.

Makes 4-5 dozen muffins

4 eggs

2 1/2 cups sugar

1 quart buttermilk*

5 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup vegetable oil

5 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

15- or 18-ounce box of Raisin Bran cereal (approximately 9+ cups)

Beat the eggs and sugar in a large bowl until well combined. Stir in the buttermilk, flour, oil, baking soda and salt. Add the cereal and mix well. At this point the batter can be refrigerated for up to 6 weeks and taken out whenever you have a muffin craving.

When you are ready to bake, heat the oven to 375 degrees F and grease or line with muffin papers as many muffins as you’d like.

Fill the muffin cups three-quarters full. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Store the mixture tightly covered in the refrigerator.

