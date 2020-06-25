Virtual Art Walk L-A
June 26. laarts.org/artwalk, and on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram
The cities of Lewiston and Auburn invite you to take a virtual first Friday art walk stroll that will feature visual arts, microfiction and dance, including a speed painting by Mary Bottom and a waltz competition among Bates College ballroom dance team members.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Gallery on Maine Street.
