The Reconstructed Vinyl Release Party

6:30 p.m. June 26, $20. eventbrite.com

Maine folk-rock act The Reconstructed is celebrating the one year anniversary of its “Great North Wind” album with a virtual vinyl release concert, and 100 percent of ticket sales will go to Continuum Arts Collective, a volunteer run nonprofit that helps under-served, school-aged artists and musicians in Maine and New Hampshire. To purchase “Great North Wind” click here.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: