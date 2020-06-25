The Reconstructed Vinyl Release Party
6:30 p.m. June 26, $20. eventbrite.com
Maine folk-rock act The Reconstructed is celebrating the one year anniversary of its “Great North Wind” album with a virtual vinyl release concert, and 100 percent of ticket sales will go to Continuum Arts Collective, a volunteer run nonprofit that helps under-served, school-aged artists and musicians in Maine and New Hampshire. To purchase “Great North Wind” click here.
