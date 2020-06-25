We are inspired by Kathy Biberstein for Maine House District 48. We have proudly mailed in our ballots in support of Kathy Biberstien and we respectfully invite Freeport and Pownal voters to join us.

Incredibly competent and caring, Kathy brings to the table skills that we need as Maine moves forward during these difficult times. An accomplished leader, Kathy knows how to collaborate with others and get things done.

Kathy Biberstein checks all the boxes for the issues that we as a family care about: good-paying jobs for Mainers fostered by public and private partnerships; improving, expanding and securing our health care options; building Maine’s clean energy economy; overturning Citizens United!

Kathy is committed to listening and acting on behalf of Freeport and Pownal residents.

Jay, Randall and Mia Thomas

Freeport

