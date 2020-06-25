We are inspired by Kathy Biberstein for Maine House District 48. We have proudly mailed in our ballots in support of Kathy Biberstien and we respectfully invite Freeport and Pownal voters to join us.
Incredibly competent and caring, Kathy brings to the table skills that we need as Maine moves forward during these difficult times. An accomplished leader, Kathy knows how to collaborate with others and get things done.
Kathy Biberstein checks all the boxes for the issues that we as a family care about: good-paying jobs for Mainers fostered by public and private partnerships; improving, expanding and securing our health care options; building Maine’s clean energy economy; overturning Citizens United!
Kathy is committed to listening and acting on behalf of Freeport and Pownal residents.
Jay, Randall and Mia Thomas
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: June 25
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: June 25
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: June 15-21
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Wood will speak for District 38 small businesses
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Maine Water to Begin $750,000 water main replacement project in Saco