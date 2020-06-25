I’ve known Melanie Sachs since she and her family moved to Freeport. Throughout those many years, Melanie has been involved in the community and state of Maine, both as a volunteer and in her employment. We’ve worked together to advocate for many things, including for education and the arts. Melanie has done an amazing job in every position she has held, from the executive director of Freeport Community Services to chairwoman of the Freeport Town Council.
Melanie goes beyond being highly competent and committed. She’s proactive; she anticipates needs, finds solutions and sees them through. Melanie is a woman dedicated to making the world a better place and loves helping others. We are very fortunate that she wants to serve.
Shari Broder
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: June 25
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: June 25
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: June 15-21
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Wood will speak for District 38 small businesses
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Maine Water to Begin $750,000 water main replacement project in Saco