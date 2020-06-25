I’ve known Melanie Sachs since she and her family moved to Freeport. Throughout those many years, Melanie has been involved in the community and state of Maine, both as a volunteer and in her employment. We’ve worked together to advocate for many things, including for education and the arts. Melanie has done an amazing job in every position she has held, from the executive director of Freeport Community Services to chairwoman of the Freeport Town Council.

Melanie goes beyond being highly competent and committed. She’s proactive; she anticipates needs, finds solutions and sees them through. Melanie is a woman dedicated to making the world a better place and loves helping others. We are very fortunate that she wants to serve.

Shari Broder

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: