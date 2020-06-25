When I look at candidates for public office, I look for background, proven skills and a great attitude. I see all of these in Peter Fromuth, who is running for House District 47: Yarmouth, Chebeague and Long Island. Peter keeps his eye on the goals we share and he’s good at working with diverse viewpoints. This has never mattered more.
Stewarding Maine’s natural beauty, building bipartisan programs that help Mainers get through COVID-19, making bold moves on climate change, finding common ground on gun safety and many other steps to protect our precious and exceptional state and communities, Peter will represent all of us, not just his party. Please join me in voting for Peter Fromuth.
Sarah Witte
Yarmouth
