A candidate for District 47 representative, Peter Fromuth’s experience makes him stand out. He has been senior legislative aide in the Alaska Legislature and in the U.S. Senate and legislative counsel for the public defender in Maryland. He has drafted laws and gotten them passed, always working with both parties. Peter has mastered the legislative process and knows that building solutions requires building relationships with people. He did that with Republicans in Anchorage and Annapolis, with prosecutors in Baltimore. He reaches policy answers by reaching people. I’m glad he has returned to Maine with his family and made it his home because now we need him in Augusta to represent Yarmouth, Chebeague and Long Island.
Michael Smith
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: June 25
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: June 25
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: June 15-21
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Wood will speak for District 38 small businesses
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Maine Water to Begin $750,000 water main replacement project in Saco