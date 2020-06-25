A candidate for District 47 representative, Peter Fromuth’s experience makes him stand out. He has been senior legislative aide in the Alaska Legislature and in the U.S. Senate and legislative counsel for the public defender in Maryland. He has drafted laws and gotten them passed, always working with both parties. Peter has mastered the legislative process and knows that building solutions requires building relationships with people. He did that with Republicans in Anchorage and Annapolis, with prosecutors in Baltimore. He reaches policy answers by reaching people. I’m glad he has returned to Maine with his family and made it his home because now we need him in Augusta to represent Yarmouth, Chebeague and Long Island.

Michael Smith

Yarmouth

