Please join me in supporting Tom Gruber in his bid for another term on the Cumberland Town Council. As a long-term resident Tom is highly aware of the needs of the community and the issues facing the town. His experience and knowledge are unmatched.

Tom is an exceptionally gifted and dedicated public servant. He has served on numerous council committees and with many community organizations, such as Aging in Place and Cumberland Area Rides. For several years Tom has been president of the Community Food Pantry, which has thrived under his leadership.

We are fortunate that Tom is willing to continue to share his time and energy on the Council. Reelect Tom on July 14!

Steve Moriarty

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: