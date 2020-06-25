I am writing to express support for April Humphrey, who is running for reelection to Yarmouth’s Town Council. April brings a deep understanding on issues and a willingness and ability to work with people of many diverse perspectives. She has proven herself to be a equanimous public servant who continues to explore potential solutions in complex situations. April’s commitment to outcomes has helped her to find common ground and develop consensus positions for the betterment of the entire community.

Please join me in voting for April Humphrey.

Sarah Witte

Yarmouth

