I have been a nurse for 22 years and I strongly urge you to vote for Melanie Sachs for state representative in Freeport and Pownal on July 14.

Melanie has 30 years of experience with the most important issues faced by Maine families. She worked on a statewide initiative to reform MaineCare, collaborating with health, mental health providers and Maine citizens. She has provided home care/hospice service in our rural counties and has experience in substance use disorder treatment. As an licensed clinical social worker, Melanie has advocated for the most vulnerable citizens in our society. Her community leadership during this pandemic has been extraordinary.

Melanie Sachs knows Maine. Please join me in voting for Melanie on July 14.

Melanie Flood

Freeport

