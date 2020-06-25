I often look to The Forecaster to help me decide who might best serve Yarmouth on the Town Council and School Committee. This year, I have found many of the comments filled with vitriol and focused on matters that seem to be trivial. Apparently, some residents have become laser-focused on the color of a sign or a logo as the determining factor of a candidate’s character or qualification to serve.

Maybe these residents should also consider the callous remarks Councilor (Timothy) Shannon made on May 21, mocking people suffering from Tourette syndrome. When called out on social media, Councilor Shannon apologized, dismissing it as a just a brief comment.

NO elected official should be allowed to escape accountability for such a callous remark. Mr. Shannon knows better, Councilor Shannon knows better, and Councilor Shannon, Yarmouth deserves better.

You decide, does Councilor Shannon deserve your trust?

Benjamin Stevens

Yarmouth

