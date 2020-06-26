It is both a pleasure and a privilege to support Fred Horch for Brunswick District 49 representative to the Maine Legislature.
I know Fred as a neighbor, friend and a person of exceptional loyalty and integrity.
With a background in law, Fred is knowledgeable regarding setting public policy that benefits all Mainers. As a Green Independent, Fred believes in health care for all, clean energy, a well-trained and educated work force for our economy and well-informed citizens for a healthy democracy.
Fred believes in treating all people with fairness and respect. He is a stand-up guy who will bring a informed and open mind to Augusta.
Mary Heath
Brunswick
