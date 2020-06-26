The 2020 census is here and is counting everyone living in the United States as of April 1, 2020. If you live here, you are counted!

Achieving a complete count for Harpswell and every other community in Maine requires each household to respond. The accuracy of this count affects how billions of dollars in federal spending are allocated. Education, roads, health care and emergency services all around Maine and in our towns are dependent on an accurate count of each person living there.

You haven’t received a 2020 census form? No problem. You can still respond right now. Log on at 2020census.gov to fill out the form online. Do you prefer to call? The number to complete the census is 844-330-2020.

I have completed the 2020 census and challenge each of you to do the same because the results shape our future.

Mercie Normand

Orrs Island

