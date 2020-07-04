Westbrook is poised to elect a representative to fill the vacancy left by the unexpected and sad passing of our friend Ann Peoples. When it comes to knowledge, experience, implementation and negotiation, James Violette is the most experienced candidate in the July 14 Democratic primary.
He has always fought for the taxpayer, fought for the teachers and watched finances diligently. He understands economics, finances, state law, revenue sharing, union negotiations and the need to reach across the aisle.
Jim’s honor, integrity and no-nonsense approach to every circumstance, is a critical component of who we need to represent the residents of District 35. Jim will do what is right and not what is expedient, nor will he put his ambitions above the needs of his constituents. There is no better candidate that will bring such attributes to our state’s Capitol.
I urge all Democratic residents in Westbrook’s District 35 to cast their vote for James Violette.
Deb Shangraw
Westbrook
