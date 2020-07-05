WESTBROOK – Richard “Dick” Brooks, 86, of Westbrook passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 of natural causes at his home. He was born on Aug. 12, 1933 in Portland to Sidney and Elizabeth (Wallace) Brooks. After high school, he attended University of Maine at Orono and Maine Maritime Academy. He then entered the Marine Corps. Dick retired from IBM after 30 years as an engineer.Dick loved gardening, running, racquetball, swimming, boating and traveling. He loved spending time with his family and he had a great sense of humor. Anyone that knew Dick knew he was the most patient, kind, understanding and positive human being one could know. He was the best husband, dad, grampy and uncle ever. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Yvonne (Christman) Brooks; daughter, Susan Drew and her husband Mark; two granddaughters, Allison and Kathryn Drew; sister, Jo Anne Proctor; sister-in-law, Bernie Clancy; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the country. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Dick’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

