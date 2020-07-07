A Black man who was incarcerated at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility said a guard who had a history of racist and violent statements assaulted him at the jail last year.

The plaintiff, Jonathan Afanador, made those claims in a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Bangor. He called Officer Nathan Willhoite “a known bad apple” and said the county had received notice about his comments in the past.

“Kennebec County failed to take appropriate remedial action and fire Willhoite to avoid future instances of racist and violent behavior after receiving these warnings,” the complaint states.

Attorney Matthew Morgan, who is representing Afanador, did not respond to a call or email Tuesday.

Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said Tuesday he could not comment on any pending litigation. He also said he could not answer any specific questions about Willhoite, including how long he has worked as a correctional officer.

County Administrator Robert Devlin also said he could not comment on the allegations in the complaint. The county is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The Portland Press Herald filed a public records request Tuesday for documents related to Willhoite’s employment.

The lawsuit centers on an incident on August 18, 2019. The complaint says Afanador was awaiting trial at the jail at that time, and Willhoite and another officer removed him from his cell during a “full floor shakedown.” The other officer directed a racial slur at Afanador in front of Willhoite.

“This was not the first time Afanador experienced the use of racial slurs at KCCF,” the complaint states.

The complaint says Afanador was then standing against a wall and reading a book when Willhoite grabbed his arm and pepper sprayed him directly in the face. Willhoite then spun Afanador around, slammed his chest against a table and pinned him arm behind him. He was placed in isolation and did not receive medical attention until the next day.

The lawsuit also says Willhoite acted “despite the absence of any physical danger and the presence of multiple other corrections officers.” The jail’s video cameras captured the incident, the complaint says.

The lawsuit also references past reports that Willhoite made “racist and violent statements about and towards inmates” as early as September 2018.

In another lawsuit, a former corrections officer quoted Willhoite as saying, “All Black people look alike.” Willhoite also allegedly said it would not have mattered if an inmate who attempted to take his own life had died. Other reports included Willhoite bragging about slamming an inmate into a wall and having inappropriate conversations about hurting animals while at work.

Afanador is no longer incarcerated at the Kennebec County Corrections Facility. He is currently serving a prison sentence for two counts of aggravated drug trafficking.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: