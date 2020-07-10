Maine reported 13 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths. Meanwhile, 30 more Mainers have recovered from the disease.

The low case counts are a continuation of positive trends in Maine while the coronavirus is soaring in other parts of the country, especially Florida, Arizona and California. The United States had more than 61,000 cases on Thursday, compared to about 25,000 cases per day in mid-June.

Overall, there have been 3,499 COVID-19 cases in Maine since the pandemic began and 111 deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Active cases declined from 474 on Thursday to 457 on Friday.

In another effort to try to keep the coronavirus from spreading, Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday issued an executive order requiring businesses to enforce mask wearing in seven coastal counties, including Cumberland and York counties, and in the state’s more populous cities.

The order applies to large retail businesses, restaurants, outdoor bars, tasting rooms, and lodging establishments.

Also, casinos were given the green light to reopen with new safety measures in place.

“We are in the process of a phased reopening,” Jack Sours, the vice president and general manager of Oxford Casino, told the Sun Journal on Thursday. “We have a COVID checklist from the state. We have to go through the process to comply with that.”

Under the state’s checklist, the casino sections off its main hall into four quadrants of 50 people each, for a total of 200 customers at one time.

Sours told the Sun Journal that represents a 93 percent reduction in capacity for Oxford Casino.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read our complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: