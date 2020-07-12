HOLY HILL, Fla. – David N. Heald, 71, of Holly Hill, Fla. (formerly of Springvale) died July 9, 2020 in a hospice care facility. David was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Littleton, N.H., the son of James and Phyllis Hennessy Heald. He and his family moved to Springvale in 1961 when his parents bought the L H Carll Funeral Home, and several years later, later the Hurd Funeral Home. He graduated from Sanford High School in 1967 and from the University of Minnesota in 1972, with a degree in Mortuary Science. David returned to Springvale to work with his Dad. The funeral home was renamed Heald Funeral Home in 1976, and David eventually took over the business in 1982. In 1986, David married Eileen Stokes, and became a devoted stepfather to her daughters, Kristen and Lauren.David had an “inquiring mind” and told Eileen he didn’t dream at night…he got work done in his mind. He probably annoyed many a tradesperson when he carefully observed every task they undertook on his property, wanting to master each trade himself. As a funeral director, he was on the front line of identifying the need for proper disposal of medical waste. Subsequently, he and his partner, Richard Shaw, formed Maine Biomedical Service, the first and only licensed medical waste incinerator in Maine. He also designed, produced and “attempted” to market folders for medical certificates. When he didn’t sell any, he was comfortable saying it was not a failure, but a learning experience. Undoubtedly his favorite endeavor of all was opening Ridge Ribs Barbecue at Shaw’s Ridge, with partners Eileen and Richard and Cindy Shaw. He fully enjoyed experimenting with all things BBQ, and enjoyed the social interaction with customers.David sold Heald Funeral Home in 2005, after 33 years in funeral service. He and Eileen moved to Florida where they partnered in many endeavors, including caring for their aging parents. David never quite retired. He dabbled with sign making; was a sales rep for Solar Fit; and he attained his real estate license.He was a member of Union Congregational Church, UCC of Holly Hill; and was active in the UCC Florida Conference Disaster Ministry. He also managed the Volunteer Housing Facility at the church.He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Eileen; stepdaughters, Kristen Brooks of Berkeley Calif. and Lauren Hatfield and her husband James of Richmond, Calif.; grandchildren, Mazi, Finn and Pippin Brooks and Augusta Hatfield; his sister, Deborah Oberg of York; nephew, Eric Oberg and his wife Christie of Eliot, niece, Thayer Wollenberg and her husband Patrick of Melrose, Mass.; grandnephews and grandnieces, Camden, Annika and Libby Oberg and Heidi and Henrik Wollenberg.During this time of Covid-19, a private service will be held.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com. The Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street in Alfred, Maine is respectfully handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made toUnion Congregational Church, United Churchof Christ1050 Daytona AvenueHolly Hill, FL 32117

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous