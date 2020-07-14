BATH — Election results for most towns in The Times Record readership area hadn’t been announced as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Still on the table is the vote to approve Regional School Unit 1’s budget for the fiscal year 2021, which Bath, Arrowsic, Woolwich and Phippsburg residents voted on.

It’s also unknown whether Phippsburg voters will allow the town’s selectmen to renew a license agreement for 30 years with the Maine Department of Parks and Recreation to allow public use of the Fort Popham Pier. Town officials need to renew the license in order to apply for grant funding from the state to perform upgrades and maintenance to the pier and surrounding area including the parking lot and the small picnic area nearby.

The Times Record also hadn’t received word of whether William Plummer IV or Bronwen Tudor claimed the available seat on the Georgetown Board of Selectmen.

Several towns within the southern Midcoast, including Georgetown, count ballots by hand rather than electronically, which delays election results.

More than 190,000 voters statewide have requested absentee ballots – a record for a statewide primary.

