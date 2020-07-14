BRUNSWICK — Early results show Brunswick House Rep. Mattie Daughtry defeated political veteran Stan Gerzofsky in a landslide victory in Tuesday’s primary race, securing the Democratic nomination for the Maine Senate District 24 seat.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Daughtry had more than 80% of the vote, with 6,126 votes to Gerzofsky’s 1,455. Only Harpswell had yet to report results.

Daughtry and Bradford Pattershall of Freeport, the uncontested Republican nominee, will face off for the District 24 seat in November.

The District 24 seat was most recently filled by Democrat Brownie Carson, who announced his legislative retirement in December after serving two terms. District 24 includes Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, North Yarmouth and Pownal.

Daughtry has represented Brunswick’s District 49 for the past eight years in the Maine House of Representative and is the co-owner of Brunswick’s Moderation Brewing.

Daughtry said when she announced her campaign this winter that education, climate and workforce development remain major political focuses.

Gerzofsky was first elected to the Maine House of Representatives to represent Brunswick in 2000, and served four terms before running for and then winning the race for Senate District 24. He served another four terms and was termed out in 2016 and replaced by Carson.

