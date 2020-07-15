Judith Ann Morse 1943 – 2020 NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Judith Ann Morse, 76, passed away May 5, 2020 peacefully at Signature Health Care in Florida due to declining health. She was born on June 27, 1943 in Freeport, the daughter of Earle Morse and Gertrude (Williams) Morse. She attended Freeport High School and excelled as an athlete before graduating in 1961. She worked at Freeport Shoe and Tambrands in Lewiston before moving to Florida in 1989. There she worked at Burnt Store Marina as a waitress for many years and then retired. She loved to play golf, cribbage and entertain good friends, as well as family when they came to visit her in Florida. She is survived by her brother, Richard Morse and his wife Carol of Freeport, sister-in-law, Allie Morse of Freeport; nieces Jannette Morse of Durham, and Darlene Routhier and her husband Rodney of Freeport, nephews Doug Morse and Adam Morse of Freeport, and Jason Morse of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Frederick “Chum” Morse of Freeport. A graveside memorial service for friends and family will be held for Judy and her brother, Frederick “Chum” Morse who died in 2009, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Grove Cemetery on Pleasant Hill Rd, Freeport.

