The Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland is being closed for two weeks as a precaution after a worker reported COVID-19 symptoms last week, the company said Friday.
Jory Mendes, a senior manager of communications for the Seattle-based company, said “there is not a positive case of COVID-19” at the store, but did not say whether the employee had been tested for the illness.
The employee who reported the symptoms and the workers who came in contact with that individual were told to self-isolate for two weeks, Mendes said.
She said that the store will be closed until July 27 because of limited staffing caused by the self-isolation orders.
Employees who have been told to self-isolate will be paid for the time they miss at work during the 14-day isolation period, Mendes said.
