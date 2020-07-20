Buxton police cited 40 people for trespassing in a riverfront park that had been closed because of large gatherings, illegal drinking and other dangerous behavior.

Town officials closed Pleasant Point Park last Friday after several weeks of increased disregard for park rules and dangerous behavior that included underage drinking and throwing objects at boaters on the Saco River, they said. The gate to the park was locked, closed signs were posted and a chain was hung across the parking area, but dozens of people entered the park anyway on Saturday and Sunday according to police Chief Troy Cline.

“In one word: horrible,” Cline said of how the weekend went at the closed park. “It was posted Friday and it was posted very conspicuously. There was no doubt the park was closed.”

Buxton police on Saturday cited 18 people for criminal trespass, a class E misdemeanor. Another 22 people were cited for criminal trespass on Sunday.

Additionally, police cited four underage females for possession of liquor by a minor and three adult men for drinking in public. Two people were arrested and charged with refusal to submit to arrest or detention after they ran from officers trying to cite them for trespassing.

Cline said all of the people who were arrested or summonsed were from outside Buxton and came from as far away as New York and Indiana. Written warnings were given to several people who entered the park from the river and appeared to be unaware it was closed, Cline said.

“We did not charge anyone that resides in the town of Buxton because there were no violations by anyone from Buxton. It was all people from away,” Cline said.

The riverside park is a popular gathering spot for people who float down the Saco River on inflatable floats and with swimmers who jump into the river from rope swings. People often put floats in upriver near the intersection of Route 4A and Salmon Falls Road and float to Pleasant Point Park.

Throughout the weekend, people parked cars on the roads around the park and along the Saco River, resulting in the police department towing more than 10 cars because they were obstructing the normal flow of traffic. Cline said residents cheered police and public works crews as they turned people away from the park and put up barricades to stop cars from parking on the side of the road.

The issues at the park have stretched the police department, which is short-staffed, said Cline, who came in to work Saturday night to help deal with people trespassing at the park. The department was assisted by the Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service.

The decision last week to close the park came shortly after a stretch of especially bad behavior, according to town officials. After one weekend, park caretakers cleaned up 336 beer cans and bottles, 92 soda cans, 21 liquor bottles, 15 rubber floats and multiple bags of trash.

The park was briefly closed for a similar “cooling off period” in 2017. But, said Cline, “this time it feels like it’s not working at all.”

The Buxton Board of Selectmen is scheduled to meet Wednesday night to discuss when and how to reopen the park. Town staff will meet prior to the meeting to discuss a strategy for opening the park.

“Voluntary compliance is a wonderful thing and we encourage folks to simply do that,” Cline said. “Once we figure out how we’re going to reopen the park, we’ll be more than happy to do that.”

