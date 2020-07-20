State health officials reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday but no new deaths among individuals with the coronavirus.

To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 3,711 individuals since March who are believed to have contracted the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That figure includes 3,287 cases confirmed through molecular testing and 424 probable cases among symptomatic individuals who either had close contact with a known, infected person or who had a positive antibody test.

The number of deaths among individuals with COVID-19 held steady at 117 on Monday, according to the latest figures from the Maine CDC. Over the weekend, Maine recorded its first death of an individual in his 20s. The vast majority of deaths, to date, have been among people over age 60.

After accounting for the 117 deaths and 3,159 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was tracking 435 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. That is an increase of 13 since Sunday.

Hospitalization rates among individuals with COVID-19 remain low across the state, however. While new figures had not yet been posted on Monday morning, as of Sunday there were 10 people hospitalized, including nine in critical care units and seven connected to ventilators.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, noted on Sunday that Maine’s testing volume had expanded by 47 percent over the past month. But Shah also cautioned Mainers against relaxing their health and safety protocols, especially with the virus surging elsewhere.

“The sustained resurgence of #COVID19 occurring in other states could easily and quickly take hold here, undoing the great work #Maine people have done,” Shah said in a post on Twitter. “The fire is not yet out and it would be unwise to walk away until it is. We are still in this. Please, #WearAMask.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: