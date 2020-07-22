A 58-year-old Newburgh woman with dementia was found alive Wednesday morning, nearly 24 hours after she was last seen near her home.

Cindy L. Dunton was found around 7 a.m. a short distance from her home on Lindsey Road, according to a Maine State Police. No other details were immediate released.

Police on Tuesday afternoon issued a silver alert for Duncan, who suffers from dementia. A silver alert is issued when older people or senior citizens who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or some other mental disability are missing.

Dunton had last been seen around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday while with her two golden retrievers. The Maine Warden Service spent Tuesday searching for Dunton, who authorities said may have been disoriented due to her dementia.

Newburgh is a small town in Penobscot County.

