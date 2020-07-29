The Maine Marine Patrol is continuing to monitor the waters around Harpswell and is urging people to use extra caution following the state’s first fatal shark attack.

Julie Dimperio Holowach, a seasonal resident of Bailey Island in Harpswell, was killed Monday by a great white shark that attacked her as she swam 20 yards from shore with her daughter, who was not injured.

The rare attack has shocked the small community and prompted ongoing patrols of the area where the incident occurred and throughout Casco Bay.

The Maine Marine Patrol, which is investigating the attack, continued surveying the water by boat and plane on Wednesday but has reported no additional of sharks in the area.

Swimmers at Popham Beach State Park and Reid State Park are not allowed beyond waist-deep water until further notice.

Holowach, 63, was a recently retired fashion industry executive who had a deep love on Maine and strong ties throughout the state.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her husband, Al Holowach, and a son, Dean Holowach, who works as a call firefighter with the Westbrook Fire Department.

Several members of the Westbrook Fire Department were at the Wolowach family’s home on Bailey Island on Tuesday to help manage the many media representatives who were there.

“We were up there yesterday providing support for the family,” Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said Wednesday.

While he was there, Turcotte said, he was asked to make a brief statement on the family’s behalf, asking the public to respect their privacy “as they mourn the loss of a spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend to many.”

“While they are very grateful for the outpouring of support that they have received, especially from the island community, they are asking for privacy during this very difficult period of time,” Turcotte said in the statement.

White sharks have been spotted in Maine for decades, particularly in summer and fall, but encounters with humans are rare. Shark experts say the fatal attack is the result of rebounding great white shark and seal populations along the Maine coast.

State officials say it is likely the shark mistook Holowach, who was wearing a wet suit, for a seal.

“We have gotten reports of seals with wounds that appear to be consistent with shark bites,” said Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Department of Marine Resources.

Nichols said those reports will be part of the overall information the department looks at related to the incident, but did not have any information about the reports.

A seal was found Sunday off Phippsburg with a 19-inch shark wound that was likely the work of a great white, according to James Sulikowski, a professor with Arizona State University who conducts research in New England.

Holowach’s death shook the community of Harpswell, a small coastal town with over 200 islands just offshore. Bailey Island is connected by bridge to the mainland.

The Town of Harpswell posted a statement about Holowach on Facebook that also warned swimmers to be careful in the water.

“We are stunned and saddened to have lost this lovely woman, who was a well-respected seasonal resident of our community. We express sincerest thanks to those who provided comfort and support during her rescue and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends as they griever this unimaginable loss,” the statement said.

The town is advising swimmers “to use the utmost caution” and recommend they not go further than waist-deep in the water.

“Be especially aware of your surroundings while swimming or recreating in the water and avoid going near seals or schools of fish,” the town statement said.

Those Department of Marine Resources has issued those same warnings to anyone who is swimming or using a paddle craft, such as a kayak or paddle board, in coastal waters. Commissioner Patrick Keliher said Tuesday that beaches didn’t need to be closed because that type of attack is such a rare occurrence, but urged people to be aware of their surroundings at all times in the water.

Holowach, 63, was described this week by friends as a vivacious, adventurous and creative woman who loved spending time in Maine. She and her husband, Al Holowach, spend May through October in Maine every year.

Julie Holowach retired in 2016, when she was president of Kipling, a bags and accessories company founded in Belgium that is part of the VF Corp. group, which includes The North Face and Timberland. A year later she joined the board of directors at Sea Bags, a Portland-based company that makes and sells bags, accessories and home decor.

“Her passion for the ocean, the state of Maine and causes we believe in made her an invaluable supporter and friend,” Don Oakes, CEO of Sea Bags, said in a company statement. “It is with a heavy heart that we share our feeling of loss with Julie’s family.”

This story will be updated.

