State officials placed new swimming restrictions at four state beaches in response to a possible shark sighting Wednesday at Popham Beach State Park.

The restrictions at parks in Southern Maine come days after the state’s first fatal shark attack and as the Maine Marine Patrol monitors Casco Bay for sharks. On Wednesday, a shark sighting near Cousins Island in Yarmouth triggered an alert from Cumberland town officials and the marine patrol responded to two reports of shark sightings near Popham Beach in Phippsburg.

Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, a seasonal resident of Bailey Island in Harpswell, was killed Monday by a great white shark that attacked her as she swam 20 yards from shore with her daughter, who was not injured. It was only the second shark attack ever reported in Maine, and a diver escaped injury in the previous incident.

After the attack, swimmers at Popham Beach and Reid State Park were restricted from going further than waist-deep water. Now, swimmers are being kept even closer to shore following reports of sharks in the area.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands is now restricting Popham Beach State Park to ankle-deep water access and Reid State Park to knee-deep water. Water access at Ferry Beach State Park and Crescent Beach State Park is limited to waist-deep water.

The changes were made “out of an abundance of caution” after lifeguards at Popham Beach reported a possible shark sighting on Wednesday, according to department spokesman Jim Britt.

The marine patrol searched the area and did not find any sharks, but did spot an ocean sunfish and seals feeding on fish. Ocean sunfish are harmless but also have a fin that can be seen above the surface.

Cumberland’s shark advisory at Broad Cove Reserve was lifted Thursday morning. Town officials said in a Facebook post that “swimming and recreating at Broad Cove Reserve is at your own risk and should be done with strong situational awareness given the recent shark attack in Harpswell. Please avoid areas of congregating seals and schools of fish.”

The Department of Marine Resources issued warnings to anyone swimming or using paddle crafts, such as kayaks or paddle boards.

This story will be updated.

