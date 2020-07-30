Bath Iron Works, which is owned by General Dynamics, has an ongoing machinists union strike. General Dynamics is a very wealthy company.
Thus far no agreement has been reached while the strike enters its sixth week.
The COVID-19 problem creates one dilemma. General Dynamics not wanting to fairly resolve this strike creates a greater problem for the employees at BIW.
General Dynamics has received many lucrative tax breaks over the years in Maine as well as in other states. You might recall that in 2018, General Dynamics received a $45 million tax break. This is money that Maine citizens would need to compensate for through their tax dollars. General Dynamics stocks in 2018 were very high.
In addition, the ships that BIW builds are paid for through our federal tax dollars.
Maine citizens need to understand they are paying General Dynamics twice!
BIW has already brought in non-union workers during this strike, which I feel should not be permitted!
I urge Maine citizens to express support for the employees at BIW.
I also wonder if the union is really representing the BIW employees during this critical time.
Joseph Ciarrocca
Brunswick
