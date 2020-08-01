Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will not return this season because of a heart ailment caused by COVID-19, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Saturday.

Rodriguez, a 19-game winner in 2019 who was slated to enter the season as Boston’s No. 1 starter, is dealing with myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart. The lefty recently had a follow-up appointment and was told his condition had not improved, leading to the team’s decision to shut him down.

“(The heart) is the most important part of your body,” Rodriguez said. “So when you hear that – the first time that I hear it – I was like kind of scared. Now that I know what it is, it’s still scary. But now I know exactly what it is.”

